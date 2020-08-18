University of Utah, Utah State reduces student fees for fall semester

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah will provide a $150 credit to students to reduce their fees during the fall 2020 semester. Utah State University will also reduce fees by $150 for the upcoming semester.

The 25% discount is meant to support student access, retention and completion during the COVID-19 pandemic says Mark Winter, associate vice president for budget for the University of Utah. According to the U, the average student carrying a full-time class load pays $624 a semester in fees in addition to tuition. The fee discount will not be taken from any specific fee but will reduce student’s fees overall.

Annual student tuition and fees are about equal to state appropriations in the U’s budget which is about $367 million each.

The decision to reduce budgets for the two schools came in collaboration with other schools in the Utah System of Higher Education.

“We are sensitive to the fiscal challenges faced by our students at this time,” Winter said. “As a public institution, the university works to operate as closely to actual costs as possible, and we are committed to work diligently to keep those costs as low as possible in the interest of helping students stay in school and complete their degrees.”