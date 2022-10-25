SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The International Olympic Committee announced today that the University of Utah will join 10 other specialist organizations around the world as an IOC Research Center from 2023 to 2026.

Governed by the committee’s Medical and Scientific Commission, these research centers aim to research and develop treatment methods for sports-related injuries and illnesses.

The university acknowledged the partnership on Twitter and said that it is proud to be among the 11 global institutions that are advancing medical research on sports injuries.

“I am delighted that we will once more be working with many of the world’s leading experts in sports medicine through these partnerships,” said Professor Erdener, chair of the IOC Medical and Scientific Commission.

As part of the United States Coalition for the Prevention of Illness & Injury in Sport, the University of Utah will partner with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute, a non-profit that is dedicated to orthopedic research and education in Vail, Colorado.

Through these partnerships, the IOC hopes to establish long-term research programs on injury and disease prevention and share the results with the sports medicine field. The committee strives to convert successful results into action and apply them to athletes to protect their health.

“These 11 IOC Research Centres are conducting vital research into athletes’ health and the prevention of sports injuries,” Erdener said. “The IOC’s desire to keep athletes at the heart of the Olympic Movement includes a robust commitment to athlete welfare, and we look forward to partnering with these Centres as they explore new ways to prevent injury in athletes.”