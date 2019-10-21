University of Utah students to walkout to demand campus safety Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Students at the University of Utah will be walking out of class Monday, a year after student Lauren McCluskey was murdered on campus.

The student formed group, “UnsafeU” planned the walkout to “show the U administration we are serious about our concern for the lack of accountability for safety,” the Facebook event page states.

The walkout starts at 11:30, followed by a protest at noon.

They are asking those who are participating to wear purple.

The group says they will be demanding the university to establish accountability, create transparency, reform and build resources.

A petition called “Demand a safe University of Utah campus for all students” has already been signed by over 330 students.

At 3 p.m., a vigil, hosted by a group unrelated to the walkout, will be held at the Post Chapel in Fort Douglas located at 120 Fort Douglas Blvd.

They’re calling it a “community reflection”. It’s a time to ” grieve, reflect and honor those who have been affected by interpersonal violence,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

Latest headlines: