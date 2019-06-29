University of Utah students react to Mackenzie Lueck’s death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s been approximately eight months since University of Utah student-athlete Lauren McCluskey died at the hands of violence. For some students, Friday’s news about the horrific outcome of Mackenzie Lueck hit close to home.

Like McCluskey, Lueck was not originally from Utah and moved from El Segundo, California to attend the University of Utah. She was a kinesiology major and a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She had planned to graduate in Spring 2020.

Bayley Seymour, a senior at the University of Utah, said although she didn’t know Lueck personally, she had hoped for a better outcome.

“I kept thinking about her family and her friends. She clearly had people who loved her so much and everyone was pulling for her to hopefully come home safe. It’s tragic to think that somebody could do something like that,” said Seymour.

She said these two horrific incidents serve as a sobering reminder about safety.

“It’s hard to think that something like this could happen to anyone, especially here in Salt Lake. I mean, it seems like a safe place, but to think of the violence that happened to Lauren McCluskey and now to MacKenzie Lueck, it really makes you rethink the steps you take in everyday life,” she said.

Lueck’s sorority sisters who had previously interviewed with ABC4 News during her search, asked for privacy Friday after learning of the tragic outcome in her case. But released this statement on their Facebook page:

“Our Alpha Chi Omega community is grieving the loss of Mackenzie Lueck and we send our deepest sympathies and prayers to her family during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that our Alpha Chi Omega sisters who knew Mackenzie best can find peace and comfort as they reflect on the lasting impact she made on the lives of her family members, friends, and sisters.”

Lueck’s friends said they may plan a vigil to memorialize her legacy. Stay with ABC4 News for the latest information online and on-the-air.

