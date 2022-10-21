SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A University of Utah student has been taken into custody for alleged sexual abuse in his dorm room on Thursday, Oct. 20.

In an affidavit, the University of Utah police say 19-year-old Alec Furshman was drinking with a group of friends when him and a girl left the group to go back to his dorm room. According to police, the girl reported that while in the dorm, Furshman forcible kissed her and “fondled” her inappropriately.

“Furshman kept [the victim] in the room even though she made several attempts to leave and made it clear she was not interested in anything sexual with [Furchman],” the affidavit says. “[Furchman] only let the victim leave when she agreed to come back to him later.”

Furchman faces second degree felony charges of kidnapping and forcible sexual abuse as well as the Class B misdemeanor of drinking underage.