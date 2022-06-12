UTAH (ABC4) – On June 11, Miss Utah County, Lindsey Larsen was crowned Miss Utah 2022 and awarded a $10,000 scholarship at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City.

Over the next year, Lindsey will travel the state serving, performing, and sharing her social impact initiative, “The MOVEMENT Movement.” Lindsey will also represent Utah at the Miss America Competition later this year.

Lindsey is from Lehi and previously served as Miss Utah County and Miss Lehi. She is studying ballet performance and kinesiology at the University of Utah and is an aspiring professional ballerina, artistic director, and health educator.

She received the preliminary red carpet award and a $100 scholarship sponsored by Ypsilon Dresses. She also received the overall interview award and a $200 scholarship sponsored by Rachel Scott. Along with the title of Miss Utah 2022 and a $10,000 scholarship, Murdock Hyundai gave her the keys to a brand new car for the year. During her year of service, she will also receive multiple in-kind donations and services from the proud sponsors of the Miss Utah Organization.

Courtesy of Miss Utah Scholarship Organization

Top 5 Placement

First Runner-up: Miss Greater Salt Lake, Katie Ann Powell received a $4,000 scholarship;

Second Runner-up: Miss Salt Creek, Austri Ekker received a $3,000 scholarship;

Third Runner-up: Miss North Ogden, Ryleigh Paulin received a $2,000 scholarship;

Fourth Runner-up: Miss Zion, Jordyn Bristol received a $1,000 scholarship.

ABC4 Good Things Utah host, Nicea DeGering, co-hosted this year’s pageant.