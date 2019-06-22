University of Utah student disappears after Lyft ride

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 23-year-old University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck hasn’t been heard from since Monday when she landed at the Salt Lake City International Airport and took a Lyft ride.

“I just have no idea what happened to her, where she is. Nobody does, and it’s pretty terrifying,” said friend Andrew Bolling.

He says she had flown back from her grandmother’s funeral around 1 a.m. Monday. She took a Lyft and reportedly texted her parents she was OK.

She hasn’t been heard from since — and friends say her phone is turned off.

“Whether she’s endangered or not, that’s a tough thing for us to say. We’re just treating it right now as we’d like to find her,” said Detective Michael Ruff with Salt Lake City Police.

Police confirm she has been listed as a missing person — but, they say, they were notified of her disappearance Thursday.

“We need to make sure she’s OK,” said Ruff.

