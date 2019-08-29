University of Utah ROTC cadet dies following morning run

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A University of Utah ROTC cadet died Wednesday after a run.

University of Utah Communications Director Chris Nelson confirmed the death of senior student Elva Torres.

Torres was studying film and media studies at the university.

University officials gave few details about the circumstances surrounding Torres’ death, but they said she died sometime after going on a run Wednesday morning. Officials have determined a cause of death, but it is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

