SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — University of Utah Hospital alerted the public of a potential bomb threat they received around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The hospital is currently working with a bomb squad from the Salt Lake City Police Department to investigate the threat.

SLCPD said there is no threat to the public at this time and no major impact on university operations.

“We are continuing to secure the impacted area and we are prioritizing the safety of our team members and patients,” the hospital said on Twitter.

The front of the hospital near 100 Mario Capecchi Drive is closed, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.