University of Utah receives a $15 million gift from philanthropists

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The College of Engineering at the University of Utah received a $15 million gift to build a new home for computing.

Philanthropist John and Marcia Price gifted the school the generous donation to build a new computer science building.

“We are pleased to lend our support to this effort that is so crucial to Utah’s expanding economy,” said John Price. “The University of Utah has an international reputation for innovation in computer science, and Marcia and I want to help ensure that opportunity for this generation and all future generations of Utah students.”

The future six-story, 209,000 square feet building is set to support future growth for the School of Computing.

This building is going to be the hub for computer science students and help feed new graduates into the growing Utah tech sector.

The University of Utah produces 46% of the state’s system’s B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. computer science and computer engineering graduates. The School of Computing currently has 1,929 students enrolled.

“This magnificent gift is the largest in our college’s 126-year history,” said Richard B. Brown, Dean of the U’s College of Engineering. “It will be transformational in helping us meet the responsibility we embrace as the state system’s largest producer of engineering and computer science graduates.”

Pending approval of the University of Utah Board of Trustees, the building will be named in Price’s honor.