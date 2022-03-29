SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – University of Utah Health is one of 496 healthcare providers nationwide earning the coveted “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation.

The HEI evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care

LGBTQ+ Patient Services and support

Employee Benefits and Policies

Patient and Community Engagement

While over 906 healthcare facilities participated to earn the designation only 496 qualified.

“It is an honor for University of Utah Health to be acknowledged as an LGBTQ+ Equality Leader,” said Michael Good, MD, CEO of University of Utah Health. “As an institution we are dedicated to inclusivity as it is vital in our ability to deliver quality healthcare. Inclusivity is the social fabric of the University. We strive to see, hear, and support people of all backgrounds.”

The number of healthcare providers to qualify for the HEI designation continues to increase each year.

Since being introduced in 2007, the number of healthcare providers participating to earn the designation has increased by 85%.