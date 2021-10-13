University of Utah police officer dies while on duty

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A sergeant with the University of Utah Police Department has passed away while he was on duty Wednesday.

The department announced Sergeant Kory Newbold died of a medical condition while on duty. Specifics on the medical condition that lead to Newbold’s death were not immediately provided.

He was 59 years old.

Newbold had served with the U of U Police Department since 2014.

The department confirmed Sergeant Newbold’s death in a statement posted to their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, saying in part:

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”