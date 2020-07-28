University of Utah hospital ranked first in Utah for seventh consecutive year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah Hospital has been ranked the top hospital in Utah and the Salt Lake City metro area for the seventh consecutive year. The rankings are according to the U.S. News & World Report 2020-2021.

University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) ranked 41st in the country for cancer care while the John A. Moran Eye Center ranked 13th in the country for ophthalmology care.

The University of Utah Hospital received the top spot in the state after U.S. News evaluated the nation’s top hospitals and 16 medical specialties. In addition to cancer and ophthalmology, U of U Health was listed in five ‘high performing’ categories: gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, orthopedics, psychiatry, pulmonology and lung surgery.

“This national distinction belongs to our dedicated faculty and staff who strive for excellence in patient care every day,” said Michael L. Good, M.D., CEO of U of U Health. “During the challenging time we’re now in, this recognition is especially meaningful for our clinical teams who have worked so hard together to keep our community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Of the high ranking for HCI, Mary Beckerle, Ph.D., CEO of HCI said, “We are honored to receive this ranking by U.S. News & World Report. Our community at Huntsman Cancer Institute is united toward improving the standard of care for cancer patients and their families. It is gratifying to see these efforts stand up against a rigorous analysis that affirms patients in Utah and the Mountain West have access to the best cancer care available in the country.”

This is the first year that the Moran Eye Center has been ranked as one of the top eye centers in the nation.

The best hospitals rankings are based upon things such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

The U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures, and conditions.

The rankings for all hospitals and specialties are available at www.usnews.com/besthospitals.