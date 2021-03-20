University of Utah hands out free coffee and talks student safety, Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers and students celebrated each other’s company with a hot cup of joe and some sweet donuts, Friday.

On March 19, in hopes to bridge the disconnect between students and law enforcement, the University of Utah Police implemented ‘Coffee with Cops’.

Coffee with Cops is an opportunity for the public to meet with officers in a comfortable environment and talk about any subject from crime trends to neighborhood nuisance issues, public safety management to how to join their team.

University students were able to snag warm drinks and chat it up with campus officers all while following COVID-19 guidelines.

Coffee with Cops also gives students and officers time to chat and exchange ideas on how to improve student safety on campus.

This event comes in light of after the University’s former Police Chief, Rodney Chatman was placed on administrative leave.

The University of Utah’s newest police chief is aware of the challenges the U’s faced in recent years about campus safety. Now, as the school year continues, the team is determined to create change.

“The Department of Public Safety staff is here to help make your time on campus pleasant,” writes the university’s newest Chief of Police, Dale Brophy. “We endeavor to do all that is possible to build an environment that promotes a feeling of safety and security.”