University of Utah football announces future series against Wisconsin Badgers

An aerial view shows Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the University of Utah football team, a member of the PAC-12 NCAA college football conference, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utes. Badgers. It’s coming.

A future home-and-home football series between the University of Utah Utes and the University of Wisconsin Badgers for the 2028 and 2033 seasons.

The series will start in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 2033, the Badgers will come to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes and the Badgers have met three times in program history. Wisconsin holds a 2-1 edge overall.

It’s been over two decades since the teams last met – in 1996, Utah played Wisconsin in the Copper Bowl, losing 28-21. Wisconsin has not yet visited Salt Lake City, with the other two games taking place in Madison, losing 7-0 in 1961 and winning 31-28 in 1987.

Utah’s non-conference schedule for 2028 now includes Dixie State, BYU, and Wisconsin.

This series against Wisconsin is the fifth Power Five contract Utah has signed in recent years. Others include Florida (2022, 2023), Baylor (2023, 2024), Arkansas (2026, 2029), and LSU (2031, 2032).

Wisconsin played BYU in 2018, losing 24-21. In 2017, BYU was demolished by Wisconsin, falling 40-6.