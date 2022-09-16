SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The University of Utah broke ground on a new $114 million dollar project that will house 775 students on Thursday, October 15.

As part of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah, the Impact and Prosperity Epicenter is planned to be a multidisciplinary hub for innovation, impact, and prosperity on campus. Its central location on the University of Utah campus, just east of the Lassonde Institute, will be “ideal for a multidisciplinary building of this nature to achieve its goals and fulfill its vision.”

The six-story building will also include student residential living space that will house 775 students. The first floor will be a dedicated gathering space called the Forum, providing an open collaborative space for users from different areas to come together.

“The Epicenter is a living-learning space that will provide an unparalleled opportunity to equip the next generation of leaders with social purpose and sharpen the world’s understanding of impact investing and approaches to sustainable economic development,” said Jim Sorenson, one of the Impact and Prosperity Epicenter’s anchor donators. “We believe the outcome of the Epicenter will be two-fold, creating the highest learnings and solutions in impact investing and preparing students to be powerful global citizens and community leaders.”

The Center for Business, Health, and Prosperity and the Sorenson Impact Center will have spaces directly above the Forum area.

The Impact and Prosperity Epicenter is expected to open in August 2024 and is made possible by anchor donations from Sorenson and Robert and Lynette Gay.