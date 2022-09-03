COLUMBIA, South Carolina (ABC4) – The University of South Carolina has cancelled their series with Brigham Young University (BYU) after allegations of racism during a BYU women’s volleyball game.

“The University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball series with BYU, with games scheduled for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, has been canceled,” the university states in a press release.

The series with BYU was scheduled to be the season opener for the women’s basketball team.

“The Gamecocks are working on finalizing another opponent for their Nov. 7 season opener at Colonial Life Arena,” the press release states.

South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley has released a statement on the decision: “As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff. The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don’t feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series.”

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner added, “Dawn and I have discussed her thoughts on the situation. I support Dawn and all of our coaches in their right to schedule games and opponents that are best for their teams.”

The women’s basketball program will face a different opponent for the home opener as a result of the concerns surrounding the allegations.

Duke University women’s volleyball player Rachel Richardson recently took to social media to describe her experience at the BYU game that garnered nationwide attention.

“No athlete, regardless of their race should ever be subject to such hostile conditions,” she says.

The NAACP also released a statement on the issue, claiming that Utah “has a reputation” for racist behavior.