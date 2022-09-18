EUGENE, Oregon (ABC4) – The official student section of the University of Oregon issued a statement Saturday night apologizing for an offensive chant directed toward BYU players, fans and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Video footage shows University of Oregon fans shouting profanity directed at BYU fans, as the BYU Cougars faced off with the Oregon’s Ducks.

Football would end up not being the focus of fans’ attention after the home game for the University of Oregon.

Governor Spencer Cox tweeted in response to the behavior, “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon.”

The official student section of the University of Oregon, dubbed the “Oregon Pit Crew,” released an apology Saturday evening:

“To all BYU football fans in attendance at today’s game, we would like to apologize for the actions of the students in attendance. We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated.”

The University of Oregon also released an apology statement on their official Twitter page:

“The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University. These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

The chant comes just weeks after allegations of racism at a BYU women’s volleyball game.