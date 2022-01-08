United Service Organizations opening new center at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – United Service Organizations (USO) is opening a new airport center, which will provide support for military service members and families serving, training, and traveling through Utah for the first time since World War II.

According to a press release, the USO will bring support to the 32,840 Active Duty and Reserve members of the Armed Forces stationed across 84,899 square miles, including many underserved locations in and around the state.

“The USO goes where our troops go and we’re proud to support our military service members and families serving, training, and traveling through Utah,” said USO West President Bob Kurkjian. “We are extremely grateful for our partnership with the Salt Lake City International Airport, as well as our partners Northrop Grumman, Delta Airlines, Adobe and the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs, for helping the USO keep our troops connected to family, home and country with this new airport center.”

The organization plans to do a grand opening on Feb. 4, which will showcase a 933 square foot facility that can provide amenities and outreach programs to current members, as well as their family, of the military.

The amenities will include furniture for resting, computers and Wi-Fi access, complimentary snacks and beverages, luggage storage, and a lounge area with TV, movies, and games.

Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports stated, “We hope military members connecting through SLC find rest and relaxation here and that it makes their travels more enjoyable.”

The USO appointed Nate Vanenberg, a veteran of the US Navy and Utah Air National Guard, as the Operations and Programs Manager of USO Utah to oversee the new center.

In addition to the amenities, the new center will provide support operations and program delivery to the five military bases across the state, including “USO transition programming, family days, emotional wellness programming, kids’ camps, sports entertainment, game nights, holiday programs, the Bob Hope Legacy Program and more.”

The USO has been in service of military members for over 80 years, and they are currently looking for volunteers to join their team of over 30,000 people who off their support.

To donate, volunteer, or explore sponsorship opportunities with USO Utah, please visit utah.uso.org.