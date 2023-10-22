SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The United Jewish Federation of Utah, while rejoicing in the release of 2 of the 212 people kidnapped in Gaza, according to a release, is calling upon the nation to stand in solidarity with the Jewish people.

“As tensions rise in Jewish communities across the nation, we call on all communities across our state to come together in condemning the Hamas atrocities of October 7th,” the federation said. “We thank the leadership of our great state for joining us in standing for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

The organization is calling for the release of the men, women, and children who were brutally kidnapped from their homes and taken to Gaza.

“We pray for the safety of all civilians as the war against Hamas continues and hope for its quick resolution,” the federation stated.

The group said that the “premeditated atrocities” of Oct. 7 serve as a reminder that with freedom comes responsibility. They made it clear that while they support freedom of speech, they hope that “Hamas supporters don’t take advantages of the pain and suffering of those impacted by this war,” according to the release.

Utah communities have a history of working together, the federation said, whether Christian, Muslim, or Jewish. The shared goal is simple: “peace against hate.”

The federation said that a rise in antisemitism throughout the nation is a shared concern, calling for “respect and collaboration between all those in Utah that seek to end the evil brought upon us on October 7th, 2023.”

The organization works with a network of local agencies and synagogues, creating a community that is “welcoming for all,” according to a release. For more information about United Jewish Federation of Utah, visit their website here.

