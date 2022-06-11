Uintah, Utah (ABC4) – A Uintah High School student-athlete was treated for a minor injury after a district-owned SUV she was riding in was involved in a rollover crash Friday, June 10, in Colorado.

The Uintah High girls basketball team was headed to a tournament in Craig, Colorado, when the crash happened, according to Uintah Schools Superintendent Rick Woodford. The team was traveling in two SUVs near Maybell, Colorado, when they encountered a slow-moving tractor-trailer truck with its flashers activated, Woodford said.

Two vehicles – including the first team SUV – passed the slow-moving truck without incident, the superintendent said. As the UHS staff member driving the second team SUV tried to pass, the driver of the slow-moving truck began to turn left onto a side road, the superintendent said. The UHS staff member tried to avoid a collision with the truck and ended up going off the road, Woodford said. The SUV hit an embankment, briefly went airborne, landed on its roof, and slid to a stop, the superintendent said.

“This was an unfortunate accident that could have been much worse,” Woodford said. “We’re very grateful no one was seriously hurt.”

The driver and six student-athletes in the SUV were wearing seat belts. One student-athlete was treated for a cut to the head before being released to her parents.

