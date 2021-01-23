Unique Utah restaurants to try in 2021

(ABC4) – Utah is flooded with amazing restaurants, all of which hold a spectrum of unique and diverse flavors.

According to the National Restaurant Association, as of 2018, there are 5,264 eating and drinking places across the entire state of Utah… How many have you been to?

We at ABC4 have gathered a list of 5 unique Utah restaurants you should check out in 2021.

The Viking Yurt Eat inside a one-of-a-kind kind Yurt based out of Park City, Utah.

Once you create a reservation, your evening adventure begins with a 23-minute spectacular sleigh ride up 1,800 feet with incredible views of the night sky, giant trees, and the best views of Park City and surrounding mountains.

After the ride, you are then treated to a four-hour European dining experience, which is not a rushed meal as there is only one seating of 40 guests per evening.

“Dine in a covered wagon next to an open prairie fire while enjoying our delicious hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and signature desserts,” shares the restaurant.

An indoor re-creation of the American Pioneer West, the Prairie Schooner Steak House provides a great atmosphere for intimate dinners, special events, and large banquets.

Another unique restaurant to try out is the animal-friendly Campfire Lounge. This restaurant specializes in an adult version of campfire dinners with your choice of ground sirloin, shrimp, chicken, bratwurst, or tofu.

Eat their authentic meals around three of their outdoor fire pits and later treat yourself to a special S’more (flavors including original, peanut butter, Nutella, or banana).

This restaurant is considered a bar so children are not legally allowed to enter.

A unique restaurant that is also a must-try is the Garage on Beck. Modeled after a rustic garage, this restaurant is not only a roadhouse bar & grill but an active music venue.

The restaurant hosts various shows throughout the week and is a great place for those to socialize with COVID-19 precautions in mind.

Featured in Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, The Tin Roof Grill is the epitome of Flavortown.

This restaurant offers a city bistro atmosphere with a local restaurant mentality, providing great food and friendly staff.