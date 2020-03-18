1  of  2
Live Now
ABC4 News breaking news coverage of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake and dozens aftershocks that rocked the Wasatch Front Wednesday Watch 5pm News Live Now

Union Park ramp on I-215 suffers structural damage after earthquake

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: UDOT said the ramp is estimated to be open again by Monday, March 22 by 6:00 a.m.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the the Utah Department of Transportation are reporting structure damage on westbound I-215

Officials with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department say the damages are earthquake related.

According to Cottonwood Heights PD, UDOT is advising the westbound elevated on-ramp at Union Park to westbound in I-215 be closed due to structural damage.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss