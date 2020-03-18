Union Park ramp on I-215 suffers structural damage after earthquake

UPDATE: UDOT said the ramp is estimated to be open again by Monday, March 22 by 6:00 a.m.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the the Utah Department of Transportation are reporting structure damage on westbound I-215
Officials with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department say the damages are earthquake related.
According to Cottonwood Heights PD, UDOT is advising the westbound elevated on-ramp at Union Park to westbound in I-215 be closed due to structural damage.
What others are clicking on:
- Weber, Morgan and Davis Counties declare state of emergency due to coronavirus pandemic
- Grand Canyon National Park implements park changes in response to coronavirus
- Florida senator leading charge to help small businesses during coronavirus outbreak
- South Salt Lake City mayor declares state of emergency in light of coronavirus outbreak, earthquake
- Salt Lake City Mayor signs third emergency proclamation following earthquake