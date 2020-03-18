Union Park ramp on I-215 suffers structural damage after earthquake

UPDATE: UDOT said the ramp is estimated to be open again by Monday, March 22 by 6:00 a.m.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the the Utah Department of Transportation are reporting structure damage on westbound I-215

Officials with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department say the damages are earthquake related.

According to Cottonwood Heights PD, UDOT is advising the westbound elevated on-ramp at Union Park to westbound in I-215 be closed due to structural damage.

UDOT advising the westbound elevated on ramp at Union Park to westbound in I215 will be closed due to structural damage. It will be down for 3-7 days until a full assessment can be completed. — CH Police (@CHPolice) March 18, 2020

