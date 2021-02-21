Union Pacific train carrying flamable liquid derails in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Union Pacific train with 28 cars and some carrying flamable liquid derailed in Millard County Saturday afternoon.

According to a representative from Union Pacific, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at a part along state Route 257 near milepost 25.

Hazmat was called to the scene as several of the cars were carrying a flamable liquid but authorities those liquids were been safely removed.

Other items being transported by the train were wheat and flour and other commodities.

Union Pacific authorities say there were no injuries and the cause is still under investigation.