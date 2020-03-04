Unified Police warning of new scam circulating Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are warning the public about a new scam going around Utah.

“We’ve been informed of yet another phone #scam going around involving UPD,” said in a post on the Unified Police of Greater Salt Lake Facebook page. “#Shady characters have been calling, pretending to be City of Holladay Precinct Chief Hoyal, claiming that you have #warrants and are demanding to meet in parking lots or take payment to clear them.”

Police say they do not call anyone to inform them of warrants and they do not ever ask anyone to meet them in a parking lot.

Police said the scammers are spoofing their dispatch number, 801-743-7000, to call people but warn this is not anyone from Unified Police calling them.

If you receive a phone call of this nature, you are being asked to please hang up and direct dial 801-743-7000 to report the incident.

