KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old out of Kearns.

Police say Jade Aviles was last seen at 4 p.m. at the Kearns Public Library wearing black jeans and a black and white sweatshirt, police say.

Courtesy: Unified Police Department

She has dark blonde hair and approximately 4 feet tall and is 80 pounds.

Please contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 if you have any information on her location.