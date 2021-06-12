Unified Police officer injured in I-15 rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Unified Police officer is in recovery after being found injured from a crash on I-15, early Saturday morning.

According to officials, Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol were dispatched to I-15 near 1500 South for reports of a Unified Police Officer injured inside a marked vehicle around 5:30 a.m.

“When troopers found the UPD officer, he was discovered in an altered state of consciousness…The cause of the crash is under investigation,” shares Utah Highway Patrol PIO Chris Bishop.

Troopers say the officer was quickly transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since improved in condition.

It is unknown at this time, what caused the crash, and part of I-15 will remain closed as detectives continue their investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.