Unified Police looking for missing Kearns teen

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Kearns are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Stated in a post on the Unified Police Department of Great Salt Lake’s Facebook, Ariana Ortiz-Calderon was last seen on February 25. They believe she maybe in the West Valley City or Herriman area.

She is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weights approximately 130 pounds.

If you have any information on her, you are asked to contact Missing Person’s Investigator Blakeslee at 385-468-9858.

