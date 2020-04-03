Unified Police looking for individual making sexually explicit calls while posing as one of their Chiefs

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police issued a concern regarding an individual posing as one of their police chiefs and making sexually explicit comments to their residents.

In a post on the Unified Police of Greater Salt Lake Facebook, they said the individual is posing as Holladay Chief Justin Hoyal.

Police said this person is calling females in the area and making sexually explicit comments.

If you receive or have received a call such as this, they want you to know it is NOT Chief Hoyal, and are asking you to call dispatch immediately at 801-743-7000.