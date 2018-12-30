Unified Police DUI checkpoint nets arrests for DUI, drug possession and recovers a stolen car

UPDATE: Unified Police held a DUI checkpoint on Saturday night at 3401 S Highland Dr.

Police said 563 vehicles came through the checkpoint resulting in one arrest for DUI, one for open container, one for drug possession, two other traffic violations, one arrest for felony fleeing and helped to recover a stolen car.

------

ORIGINAL:

Law enforcement all over the state will be stepping up patrols to crackdown on DUIs over the holiday weekend.

Unified Police will have a checkpoint set up in the Salt Lake Valley starting at 9 p.m. on Friday.

On Sunday at midnight Utah's DUI laws will become the strictest in the nation. The blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit will drop from 0.08 to 0.05 in our state.

With smart ride options available, like public transportation and ridesharing, there is no excuse for anyone to drive impaired.

Happy new year! Make sure to Enjoy Utah Responsibly.