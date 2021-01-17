Unified Police Department honors fallen Officer Doug Barney on 5-year anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department takes time to honor an officer who was shot and killed in a line duty, five years ago, Sunday.

January 17 marks the 5-year-anniversary of Unified Police Officer Doug Barney’s death and to commemorate his service, colleagues will be sharing a video followed by a live radio broadcast tribute by Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center (VECC).

Officer Douglas Barney, 44, was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, January 17, 2016, while trying to question a man who seemingly had done nothing more than leave the scene of a traffic accident.

An 18-year veteran police officer, Doug loved law enforcement and interacting with the community. Doug was perfectly suited to law enforcement, never able to sit perfectly still, always eager for something exciting, and relating to other people in a down-to-earth, sincere way.

Those interested in watching the tribute can tune in here.