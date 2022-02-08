Unified Police bust burglary ring in Holladay

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Police busted several suspects for their involvement in a burglary ring on Monday, after several weeks of investigation.

The Unified Police Holladay Precinct had been investigating several burglaries which took place at the Station Condominium Complex in Holladay City, a press release states.

The investigation led police to several suspects as well as a residence and storage facility where the stolen property was being held.

On Feb. 7, officials from multiple Unified Police Departments served search warrants on those locations.

Police found several items that appeared to be stolen such as bicycles, coins, comic books, vinyl records, musical instruments, radios, firearms, skis, and gear from the Unified Fire Authority.

Officials say they will be releasing more details surrounding the investigation on Wednesday such as the arrests that were made.

This story will be updated.