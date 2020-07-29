Unified Fire responds to structure fire in Emigration

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire crews responded to a structure fire around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in Emigration.

The single alarm fire was burning a vacant structure. When crews arrived, the building was completely engulfed in flames. To control the flames, Unified Fire and Salt Lake City fire crews took a defensive stance from a protected position on the exterior of the building.

Although no yet confirmed, investigators are looking into arson as the cause of the flames.

No threats or injuries were sustained during the extinguishing of the fire.