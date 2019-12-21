Unified Fire Authority to host demonstration of how to extinguish common kitchen fires

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Unified Fire Authority say they will host a demonstration about stove top dangers and proper fire extinguisher use on Monday, December 23 at 11:00.

The demonstration will take place at Unified Fire Training Tower located at 3950 S 8000 West, in Magna.

According to Unified Fire Authority, 85 percent of home fires start in the kitchen and often start on the stove top. In accidental fire scenarios, knowing how to properly use a fire extinguisher decreases the severity of the losses.

The demonstration will include a visual display several methods of how to properly extinguish a grease fire.

Please contact Matthew McFarland at (801)556-5063 with any questions regarding the demonstration.

