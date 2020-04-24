Unified Fire Authority appears on 2020 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire Authority made its NFL debut during the 2020 Draft on ABC4 Utah.

The firefighter’s cameo was on full display during the countries national anthem.

Seen in the video were two firefighters getting into a wildfire truck recently converted into an ambulance.

Unified Fire Authority

We first told you about the story on ABC4 News at 10p.

Firefighters say, “it’s pretty rad” being recognized by the NFL.

The video was originally shot by Unified Fire’s Ryan Love.

