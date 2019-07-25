Unified Fire anticipating 1,000% increase in fire-related activity for the Pioneer Day holiday

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the sheer amount of fireworks expected for the Pioneer Day Holiday, Unified Fire Authority is anticipating a 1,000 percent increase in fire-related activity Wednesday night.

To try and keep up, 18 extra firefighters have been called in and five extra fire engines have been placed strategically throughout the valley.

“It’s hard to keep up,” said Ryan Love, PIO, Unified Fire Authority. “Each fire department here locally and really statewide has a hard time keeping up with the amount of fires on the 4th of July and the 24th of July.”

Emergency responders already have their work cut out for them with weather-related fires, and when you add people lighting off fireworks in triple-digit temperatures with dry conditions, things can get worse.

Love is asking people to be safe and smart, which includes not lighting fireworks in restricted areas and being aware of your surroundings.

Unified Fire has an interactive map of prohibited areas in Salt Lake County. You can find it by clicking here.

