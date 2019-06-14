Kayaker drowns after crash along Jordan River

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A man is dead after a kayaking crash along the Jordan River Thursday evening.

First responders from the Unified Fire Authority and Unified Police Department were called to an area along the river at 4565 South Jordan River Parkway Trail near the Murray/Taylorsville line.

Police said a man in his 50s went over a spillway on the river. The force of the current flipped his kayak and “he wasn’t able to get out the water in time,” said Detective Ken Hansen with Unified Police Department.

A friend who was with the man helped get him out of the water and called 911.

The kayaker crashed into these bushes right before the spillway.@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/h83KqcXvq3 — Brittany Johnson (@BJohnsonTV) June 14, 2019

CPR was performed by his friend and later first responders. The man was taken to Intermountain Medical Center where he was eventually pronounced dead.

This is developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.