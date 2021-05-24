Unfinished mansion in southern Utah can become a resort lodge, county officials decide

Unfinished residence at 995 W. Old Highway 91 is the site of a proposed resort lodge , Parowan, Utah, May 13, 2021. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

PAROWAN, Utah (Cedar City News) – A large unfinished mansion in Parowan that has stood empty for more than a decade may become a venue suitable for hosting weddings and other events.

The Iron County Commission recently voted unanimously to approve a zone change to A-20 for the property, thereby paving the way for it to be developed as a resort lodge.

After the commission’s April 26 vote, which followed the recommendations the county planning commission had made earlier in the month, the planning commission then approved the project’s conditional use permit during its May 6 meeting.

The 37,000-square foot building, which sits on a 20-acre lot at 995 W. Old Highway 91, was originally envisioned as a single-family residence that its owner was unable to finish due to health issues. It is listed as having seven bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and a heated garage large enough for seven cars.

