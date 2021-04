LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – An unexpected competitor decided to join a Logan High school race.

A dog managed to get on the tracks during the 4 by 200 meter relay race and it was all caught on camera.

Grace Laney, a senior at the high school was almost tripped over the four legged competitor as she neared the finish line.

The dog who was seen carrying a leash gave Laney a run for her money.

The dog stole first place during the 2021 Grizzly invitational in Logan.