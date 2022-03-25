SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police caught a young boy driving the wrong way in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the incident happened in downtown Salt Lake City.

Officers say the driver was a 14-year-old boy and the car he was driving was a stolen vehicle.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

Police say the owners of the car reported $6,000 worth of property was stolen from the vehicle.

Pictures from the scene show a minivan stopped along a road near the Grand America Hotel.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.