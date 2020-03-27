Under new coronavirus relief bill, gig-workers would qualify for unemployment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed by the senate includes a large increase in unemployment benefits as well as exceptions for “gig-workers” who typically would not qualify.

In the new bill, the legislation is expected to extend unemployment checks to independent contractors like Uber and Lyft drivers, rather than just salaried employees who are typically the only ones eligible for unemployment.

Workers at the Utah Department of Workforce Services in Utah said everyone who has suffered job loss or drastic reduction of hours should apply, even if they are unsure if they qualify.

Under the new bill, gig workers should also be able to get benefits for a reduction in income, as transportation services have nearly halted around the country and food delivery services are over-saturated with drivers, causing those who used to make full time income have seen a significant decrease in pay.

Details of how the benefits will be determined are still being discussed and what documentation would be necessary, such as a 1099, and more direction is expected to be released soon.

Even part-time gig workers could be eligible for benefits and should still apply.

You can apply for unemployment in Utah on their website at jobs.utah.gov.