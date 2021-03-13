Under investigation: Officers find body in Taylorsville house fire

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating the scene of a house fire, where one individual was found dead Saturday morning.

On March 13, Unified Fire Authorities rushed to 2157 West Cedar Breaks Drive on reports for a house fire around 10 a.m.

According to officials, upon arrival smoke and flames were visible but quickly doused 10 minutes after.

UFA firefighters tell ABC4 that as crew members entered the home for further investigation, a deceased person was discovered.

It is unknown if the person died due to the fire. Officials say at this point in time they are unsure what caused the flames.

There are no other reported injuries/fatalities as a result of this inferno.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as more develops.