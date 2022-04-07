PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was knocked unconscious during an incident at Provo Canyon was rescued by Utah County Search and Rescue on Thursday.

Police say they received a call Thursday afternoon about a man climbing up Bridal Viel Falls. The man was hit by a “basketball-size” chunk of ice during his hike.

The man sustained serious head injuries including a skull fracture, a broken jaw, and a possible fracture around his eye, according to police.

Rescuers that were sent to the scene also encountered falling ice.

There is still ice on the mountain that the victim was climbing, along with snow and water. Officials warn that during this time of the year, there are a lot of loose rockfalls coming down.

Life Flight was also on the scene.

The man is in critical condition but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The incident is still under investigation.