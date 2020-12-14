Unclothed man found dead under RV at Draper business

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper Police are investigating after a man was found dead under an RV Monday morning.

Authorities tell ABC4 that they were dispatched to an RV business in the 12700 block of S Minuteman Drive at around 8 a.m. for an unclothed man in his 60s found dead under an RV.

Draper Police say they were called to a business in the 12900 block of S Minuteman Drive Sunday night for a man in the area with no pants who was acting “high,” according to the complaintant.

The business then kicked the man out. When police arrived, they were unable to locate the man, but did find a pair of pants.

After reviewing security footage, Draper Police say the man from the Sunday night complaint appears to be the same man found dead Monday morning.

An autopsy will be conducted on the man, but foul play is not suspected.

No other details are available at this time.