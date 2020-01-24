‘Almost unbearable’: Father who lost wife, children in Grantsville slayings releases statement

GRANTSVLLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – “As you can imagine, this loss is almost unbearable.”

The Grantsville father who survived a shooting that killed his wife and three children released a statement about the tragic events.

In a statement released by Colin Haynie’s attorney, he expressed in part:

“That family’s profound appreciation for the support given by friends, extended community, law enforcement, and health care provides.”

The statement continues on say Colin “can hardly comprehend what has happened.”

Colin Haynie is recovering from a gunshot wound to the legs. His 16-year-old son CJ is facing four aggravated murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing his mother and three siblings and trying to kill his father.

Police said CJ hasn’t been talking to investigators, and they don’t know his motive, but according to court documents he has confessed to the crimes.

