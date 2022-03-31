UTAH (ABC4) – The application to live in the U.S. Is long and complicated, but two girls from Ukraine are partnering with a local Utah company and nonprofit to make the process easier for Ukrainian refugees across the nation.

Kateryna Kravchenko and Yeva Malezhyk helped local Utah company Sixfifty and Utah Refugee Justice League translate legal applications for refugees to stay in the U.S. into easy-to-understand Ukrainian.

“I truly believe something like this can help save lives,” Kravchenko said.

The application needed to apply for asylum or temporary protection status is only offered in English.

But now, the process is much easier.

“We automated the application process to stay in the United States and then we translated the process into Ukrainian,” Kimbal Parker, CEO, and founder of Sixfifty said.

He said it works like Turbo Tax, it asks a series of questions in order to fill out the form for you.

Instead of going through all the steps to find a translator and attorney, now it only takes Ukrainian refugees one to three hours on a phone or laptop.

“Any Ukrainian can use this anywhere in the United States,” Parker said.

Both Kravchenko and Malezhyk still have family still in Ukraine.

They say with the stress of the war, refugees shouldn’t have to worry about their legal status.

“It’s just horrible and terrifying. You can’t think when your visa will expire,” Malezhyk said.

Kravchenko’s mother joined her in the U.S. Earlier this month after fleeing the country.

As a BYU student, she says at times being in the U.S. Makes her feel helpless or even guilty, but this is a way she’s been able to help here in Utah.

“Knowing the tool that you’ve helped build is going to help thousands of Ukrainians who are looking for help in the U.S. gives me comfort,” Kravchenko said.

You can find the website here. It’s free and they plan on expanding to more languages. If you are a refugee in need of legal assistance with this paperwork, Utah Refugee Justice League offers free legal support.