(ABC4) – According to the United Nations, more than two-million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries in response to the Russian invasion. For some Ukrainians with families in Russia, the war is beginning to prove that political beliefs, more than border lines, are keeping them apart.

One Ukrainian woman with Utah ties shared her family’s story with ABC4 while her family makes a days-long journey to Poland where they will seek refuge. Sadly, her family is being torn apart due to what she calls a war of information.

Cell phone footage picks up the sound of the wind as it blows in a small village outside Kyiv, Ukraine. The video pans across a street. Rubble, burned trees, and crumbling buildings make the village look like a set from a movie. Unfortunately, this small village, which has been largely abandoned over the last few days, is the reality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A woman named Vlada captured the footage on March 7, just hours after the Russian military attacked. This video may be the last memory Vlada has of the small village 40 km outside Kyiv. Just hours after filming the aftermath, her family boarded a bus for Poland.

“Life and security are more important than anything,” Vlada told ABC4. That, she said, is the reason her family decided it was time to leave the country. Vlada explained that she (along with her husband, their three children, and her mother-in-law) is now one of more than two million Ukrainian refugees.

“We started hearing rumors that they would do it again and again, and we couldn’t risk so much,” Vlada stated. She told ABC4 during a video call (her family was staying the night at an elementary school that is currently being used as a shelter) that Russian forces first shelled her village on March 4. The village is so small they didn’t think it would be hit again. Sadly, on March 7, that proved to be wrong.

After the second attack, Valda said the family gathered a few changes of clothes along with important documents and boarded a bus for Poland. While the family heads towards safety, a safe journey is not guaranteed. “They shoot the cars. They shoot the buses with refugees, so I was really anxious about that,” Vlada said.

According to Ukraine’s most recent census (2001), nearly 30 percent of the country’s population is made up of native Russian speakers. Vlada is one of them. She was born in the SSR and is therefore Russian. At the age of six, her family moved to Ukraine. In 2012, she gained her Ukrainian citizenship.

As someone who is both Russian and Ukrainian, Vlada told ABC4 the idea of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia was something she used to laugh at. “We couldn’t believe,” she added. “We couldn’t realize that this was happening, and we still can’t believe what is going on.”

As Vlada’s family comes to terms with the sudden change in their lives, her family in Russia doesn’t believe it either. “They just say, ‘What are you talking about? What kind of war? It’s not war.’”

When Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Vlada kept in touch with her parents who currently live in Russia. They didn’t believe her first-hand account of what was happening. “And she (Vlada’s mother) started like, ‘Don’t tell me about politics, and everything.’ And (she) started justifying these attacks and this war. I was shocked. And of course, it’s very painful because you feel abandoned. What for?”

Vlada told ABC4 that communication with her parents stopped for 12 days after her mother asked her to not talk about the war. On March 7, Vlada sent pictures and videos of her village to her mother and let her know they were leaving for Poland. Even then, she said her mother didn’t believe her. This, she explained, is incredible. She continued: “Come on! We’re being shelled, we’re being killed, people keep dying in the streets, they’re shooting civilians, they’re shooting kindergarten schools.”

The true war, Vlada believes, is a war of information. Sadly, it’s a war that is tearing some families (including her own) apart. “This is something that is a lot more than just weapons and shooting. Its relationships between families are ruined.”

ABC4 is not using Vlada’s full name at her request. Vlada is the childhood friend of Dr. Anna Pechenkina who is a political scientist and assistant professor at Utah State University. ABC4 recently interviewed Dr. Pechenkina. To watch that story, click here.