Uintah High School administrators make statement regarding alleged hazing violation

VERNAL (ABC4 News) – The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that members of the Uintah High School boys’ basketball team hazed younger players during a recent road trip.

The alleged incident happened while the Utes were playing in a tournament in Cedar City. The school’s administration investigated and said while they found inappropriate conduct, it did not constitute hazing and there was no malicious intent.

School administrators say they resolved the matter by taking disciplinary action against the players involved but the sheriff’s office continues to investigate whether anything illegal occurred.

School administrators also said following the investigation, they have taken “several steps to further educate our student-athletes about the importance of appropriate behavior and conduct toward team members and classmates.”

