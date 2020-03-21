Uintah County declares local state of emergency due to economic impact of COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Uintah County Commission Chairman Brad Horrocks signed a proclamation declaring a local state of emergency due to the negative economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on county residents.

“I have been speaking daily with business owners, hotel managers and others in our county,” the chairman said. “Some are already suffering significant economic losses brought on by the efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and there’s no concrete timeline for when that might change.”

According to a release, Horrocks said the emergency declaration is an important first step towards assisting businesses and residents during uncertain times. It allows the county to provide applications for financial aid to local businesses, organizations, and families through agencies like Small Business Administration.

In addition, the proclamation allows the county to request and receive disaster assistance and mutual aid from the state and federal government if it becomes necessary.

Currently, Uintah County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to TriCounty Health Department. There are currently 112 known cases of the virus in Utah.

Latest Posts: