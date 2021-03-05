Uintah City Firefighters Last Call is a donation

UINTAH CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Uintah City recently disbanded its fire station and released its volunteer firefighters from service.

Friday, the volunteer firefighters got together to donate a check worth $1,720 to America’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

Co-Founder Mike Leatham says, “As a former Uintah City Fire Department member, I know how little these guys make, yet each check they did get they put a little aside in their Firefighter Association fund for items such as badges and patches and for them to take those funds and donate them to America’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial now the department has been annexed means so much and is truly special. Thank you to the Uintah City Firefighters for all you have done.”

Uintah City partnered with the Weber Fire District to answer calls within city limits.

Former Battalion Chief Casey Christiansen says, “This is a bittersweet ending to a difficult few months. The firefighters poured their hearts into the department and walking away was not easy. We could not think of a better way to end this era of Uintah City Fire Department than by honoring our fallen brothers and sisters by donating our Association funds to the America’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial.”

Uintah City Firefighters say Weber Fire District facilitated a peaceful transition allowing them to get their belongings after the city locked them out of their firehouse.

The firefighters add Weber Fire District is now assisting with internships and guidance to continue enhancing the former Uintah City firefighter’s skillsets.

President and Co-Founder of America’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial Rich King adds, “Your fire department may no longer be there, but you are all still firefighters. Once a Firefighter Always a firefighter.”